Updated PSL Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Win Over Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars registered their first victory of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated arch-rivals Karachi Kings by 6 wickets. Lahore have moved up to the fourth spot while Karachi are still at the bottom of the table with three consecutive losses.
Karachi got off to a solid start with openers Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam putting on a 84-run stand and laid a solid foundation for the incoming batters. Despite a formidable start Karachi waivered in the middle phase of the innings and could only manage 170/7 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.
Lahore chased down the target with relative ease with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring a marvelous century as he steered the run-chase. None of the Karachi bowlers looked to trouble the Lahore batting unit as they chased down the target with 6 wickets and 4 balls to spare.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|2
|2
|0
|–
|4
|+0.566
|Islamabad United
|1
|1
|0
|–
|2
|+2.463
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|–
|2
|+0.820
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|1
|1
|–
|2
|+0.106
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|–
|2
|-1.502
|Karachi Kings
|3
|0
|3
|–
|0
|-0.955
Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!