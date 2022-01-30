Advertisement

Updated PSL Points Table After Lahore Qalandars Win Over Karachi Kings

By Saad Nasir | Published Jan 30, 2022 | 11:16 pm

Lahore Qalandars registered their first victory of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated arch-rivals Karachi Kings by 6 wickets. Lahore have moved up to the fourth spot while Karachi are still at the bottom of the table with three consecutive losses.

Karachi got off to a solid start with openers Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam putting on a 84-run stand and laid a solid foundation for the incoming batters. Despite a formidable start Karachi waivered in the middle phase of the innings and could only manage 170/7 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Lahore chased down the target with relative ease with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring a marvelous century as he steered the run-chase. None of the Karachi bowlers looked to trouble the Lahore batting unit as they chased down the target with 6 wickets and 4 balls to spare.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 2 2 0 4 +0.566
Islamabad United 1 1 0 2 +2.463
Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 2 +0.820
Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 2 +0.106
Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 2 -1.502
Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 -0.955

Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!

