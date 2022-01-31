Move to the Fast Lane with PTCL’s Blazing FTTH Network

PTCL’s relationship with Pakistanis is that of trust and reliance, built over a span of decades. Being the top connectivity solution provider of Pakistan, PTCL has maintained its position as the nation’s connection by catering to the communication needs of millions of Pakistanis efficiently.

Advertisement

The company’s ability to introduce innovative products and services to better meet the rapidly changing demands of today’s customers qualifies PTCL as a 360-degree communication solution provider.

Experience the Fastest Internet in Town

Amongst a wide selection of services such as telephone, internet, and IPTV service, PTCL Flash Fiber is the premium and frontrunner product of the company. Revolutionizing the customers’ experience with lightning-fast speed, low ping gaming, fast-movie downloads & streaming, and seamless 4K video experience.

With the fastest growing Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) footprint in Pakistan, PTCL is ensuring that its affordable revamped network is accessible for all. Currently, the company has deployed its fiber network in 16 major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

Customer-centric features such as reliability, low installation and upfront charges, seamless connectivity on multiple devices, up to 250 Mbps speed, online billing option, 24/7 helpline, and PTCL touch app make PTCL’s Flash Fiber the most reliant connectivity service.

The company’s triple-play services including internet, smart TV, voice services, high data rate packages with affordable rates, ultra-low latency, and e-gaming allow a remarkably fast experience.

Advertisement

PTCL Flash Fiber holds a competitive edge by providing a range of packages that include free PTCL to PTCL calls, free access to Smart TV app, 4 Smart TV connections, Video-On-Demand (VOD) for up to 13,000 hours of content, free dual-band routers of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, where 2.4 GHz will give better coverage and bandwidth, while 5 GHz will give faster speed.

Not only this, upon giving a referral of PTCL’s Flash Fiber to your friends and family, customers can avail a discount of PKR 1,000 on their next bill.

Through PTCL’s various tier-1 business partners including D-Link and TP-Link, customers can improve their in-house Wi-Fi experience at economical rates. Striving to uphold its status as an all-rounder connectivity provider, PTCL has also introduced entertainment bundles like Netflix easy subscription with the need of a credit card.

Customers can watch exciting TV shows, movies, award-winning Netflix originals, and a special section just for kids! So, there’s something to watch for everyone that too with a hassle-free payment method, with subscription charges added in the monthly billing. Moreover, customers are also offered other entertainment platforms like Starzplay and e-Junior for its audience.

Best gaming experience

Positive entertainment and sporting activities such as online gaming are imperative for the development of our youth. Therefore, PTCL Flash Fiber being the premium internet connectivity solution provides:

Higher unmatchable internet speeds and an improved overall gaming experience

Higher speeds that provide seamless streaming of games on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, etc.

Best stable ping rates, without lag or jitter

Fast in-game content downloading

PTCL Flash Fiber is the recommended connectivity solution for gaming.

The Nation’s Connection to the Rescue

In times of pandemic when the world needed a reliable connectivity provider to stay close to each other, PTCL proved itself as a worthy companion for the Pakistanis, fulfilling their vital need for staying connected to their loved ones, friends, and work.

Advertisement

The company’s trailblazing ideas and innovative solutions make it fully equipped to serve the ever-changing connectivity needs of today’s digital consumers.