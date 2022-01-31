Multan vs Quetta Live Streaming: Timings & Where to Watch PSL Matches Free

A rejuvenated Quetta Gladiators will face off against an in-form Multan Sultans in the seventh match of PSL 2022. Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans will commence today at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time at National Stadium Karachi. The two teams have previously faced off against each other 7 times in PSL history, with Quetta winning four and Multan winning three.

Defending champions Multan Sultans have got off to a flyer in PSL 2022 and look set to become the first team in PSL history to retain their title. Sultans have won their first two matches convincingly, registering a massive win against Karachi on opening night and following it up with a record run-chase against Lahore Qalandars a couple of days ago. Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Tahir, and Khushdil Shah have been the major contributors for Multan in their two victories in the competition.

Quetta Gladiators have had a solid start to their campaign as well. After the disappointment of the previous two seasons, Quetta was active in the off-season and managed to overhaul their squad with some top-notch signings. They are now reaping the benefits as they won their previous encounter against Karachi Kings as they steam-rolled past them.

Earlier, they lost a close-fought battle against Peshawar Zalmi, but the signs look good for Quetta. Their openers Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali have been brilliant in the two outings and overall the team has performed exceptionally well against two strong opponents.

Young fast bowler, Naseem Shah was marvelous in their previous encounter against Karachi Kings. Naseem picked up a five-wicket haul, his first in T20 cricket, as he dismantled Karachi’s batting unit. He earned the player of the match award for his exceptional performance. Quetta will be hoping that he continues his magnificent form and lead them to their second consecutive victory in the competition.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators promises to be a cracker of a game as two in-form teams look to gain an advantage in the PSL points table.

Where to Watch Today’s PSL Match Live

The all-important clash between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans live streaming will also be available for the fans to watch the action on their mobile phones. The match will be live-streamed on the Daraz app, Tapmad TV, and Cricwick app.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live score can also be viewed on ProPakistani’s coverage of PSL live score.

Links for PSL live streaming 2022 can be viewed here.

Timings of Today’s Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators live stream will commence as soon as the match starts at 7:30 pm PKT. The match between the two sides will be played at National Stadium Karachi. Details of the match including Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators prediction of line-ups, head-to-head record, and X-factor from both sides can be viewed on our coverage of the match.

When and Where to Watch Multan vs Quetta Worldwide

The match will be telecasted live in various countries around the world. Top broadcasters such as Fox Sports, Sky Sports, Willow TV, Sony Sports Network have acquired the rights to broadcast PSL 2022 matches.

The match will also be available for international users to live stream on their mobile phones. ICC TV will broadcast all the action live for international users.

Here is the list of broadcasters for international viewers:

Territory Channel Australia Fox Sports Middle-East and North Africa Etisalat Caribbean Flow Sports New Zealand Sky NZ United Kingdom Sky Sports South Asia (Outside Pakistan) Sony Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sports North America Willow TV