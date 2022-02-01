NEPRA Warns DISCOs of Strict Action Following Complaints From Consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of complaints filed by power consumers regarding AT&C-based (Aggregate, Technical and Commercial) load-shedding in the country, particularly in the areas of PESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, HESCO and K-Electric.

The authority has categorically directed DISCOs to stop such unjustified load-shedding as it was in clear violation of NEPRA laws.

NEPTA received complaints from consumers during hearings in the matter of Monthly Fuel Price Adjustments for DISCOs and K-Electric regarding unscheduled load-shedding. It has tasked the distribution companies to ensure compliance of its order and submit a report within one month, warning them of a fine under NEPRA Fine Regulations, 2021.

The authority has directed, on the data pertaining to T&D (Transmission and Distribution) losses, Recovery and AT&C losses, PESCO, QESCO, HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to initiate proceedings against their concerned officers/officials who are directly responsible for such poor performance due to which consumers are suffering.

The authority also urged the Ministry of Energy to take action against non-performing companies.

Considering the data of 11kV feeders belonging to urban areas, NEPRA observed that DISCOs had failed to establish their writ. It directed making the urban feeders free from load-shedding by preparing a comprehensive plan indicating a reduction of AT&C losses with a concrete timeline.

It is pertinent to highlight that NEPRA has already sent an advisory to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), categorically communicating that the AT&C-based load-shedding policy, i.e., not to supply electricity to high loss feeders, was negatively impacting the overall sales growth from the available “Take or Pay” power plants and thus ballooning the circular debt.

NEPRA is also of the view that AT&C-based load shedding was introduced back in 2017 when there was a generation shortage in the country, however, the continuity of the same policy does not appear to be beneficial for the power sector. It is also a fact that the good-paying consumers of the same feeder are badly suffering due to this policy.