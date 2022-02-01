PPSC Responds to Punjab Police’s Paper Leak Controversy

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has denied the reports suggesting that the examination paper for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police Department was leaked.

The written examination was held on Sunday, 30 January. However, soon after the exam, social media was abuzz with reports of paper leaks.

Reacting to these reports, a PPSC spokesperson said that pictures of the question paper were shared on social media three hours after the exam.

“The paper could be considered leaked when shared before the exam,” he added.

However, the spokesperson vowed legal action against the candidates who carried the question paper with them after appearing in the exam.

This is not the first time the PPSC has found itself in a paper-leak controversy. In March last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested seven suspects in connection with the examination paper leak.

Those arrested included a consultant of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Fahad Ali, a Regional Director of the PPSC from Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed, a junior Data Entry Operator at the PPSC, Waqar Akram, an employee of the Finance Department, Ghazanfar, an MPhil scholar at the University of Punjab, Gohar Ali, and another individual, Mazhar Iqbal.

According to a spokesperson for the PPSC, the suspects had taken a bribe of Rs. 800,000 to leak each question paper.

“The four arrested gang members have confessed that they not only leaked the question papers of the test for tehsildar’s posts but also of previous papers for the posts of inspector and ACE assistant director, lecturers in chemistry, education, etc.,” the spokesperson had added.