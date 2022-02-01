Advertisement

Huge Meteorite Crashes Near Karachi

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 1, 2022 | 2:23 pm

Citizens of Karachi got stunned as a giant fireball illuminated the sky this Saturday. Residents in different parts of Sindh also witnessed the mysterious fireball.

Soon after, social media users reported that they saw a fast-moving bright object in the sky which disappeared within seconds. All accounts of the rare event point that it happened after 7 pm.

While citizens were confused as to what exactly was the giant fireball, independent astronomical groups quickly investigated the incident and confirmed that it was a ‘meteorite’ that might have crashed in the Indian Ocean.

For the unversed, a small rock up to one-meter wide in outer space is called a ‘meteoroid.’ It is called a ‘meteor’ when it becomes visible and a ‘meteorite’ when it hits Earth.

A meteoroid turns into a meteor about 100 km above sea level. When it enters Earth’s atmosphere, it travels with a speed of more than 20 km/s. Such speed is the reason behind the transformation of a meteoroid into a meteor, which is also commonly known as a “shooting star.”

Meteoroids and other outer space objects of similar size enter Earth’s atmosphere every day. Almost all of them crash into oceans and other uninhabited areas of the planet.

