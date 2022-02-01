Punjab Govt to Set Up 4 New Units at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The Punjab government has decided to establish four new units at the Mother and Child Block of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore to facilitate the public.

The development emerged from a high-level meeting held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Monday with Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid heading it.

During the meeting, Dr. Yasmin presented the recommendations of the Steering Committee of the Health Ministry which proposed the construction of four new departments at the historic hospital.

The meeting unanimously approved the recommendations of the committee and directed relevant authorities to ensure the completion of the new units at the earliest.

Special Secretary Development, Dr. Asif Tufail, MS Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Athar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Dr. Amir, MD Children Hospital, Dr. Salim, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Besides, Dr. Yasmin also approved setting up new state-of-the-art healthcare centers all over the province to cater to the healthcare needs of the public in a more effective way.