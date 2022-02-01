ICC Announces List of Teams for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Cricket has become the first sport to confirm its complete line-up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in association with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka, after their victory in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 in Kuala Lumpur last week, completed the line-up of eight teams that also consists of Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

It’s set to be a league-cum-knockout affair at the Games, with Australia and India, the finalists of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to clash in the opener on 29 July. The medal matches are scheduled to be played on 7 August.

The tournament will be played with two groups on the league stage. Along with Australia and India, Group A also comprises Barbados and Pakistan. England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will fight for supremacy in Group B.

This will only be the second time that cricket is going to be part of the Commonwealth Games. The last time was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, when the men’s teams battled it out with South Africa winning Gold under Shaun Pollock’s leadership, defeating Steve Waugh’s Australia by four wickets in the final.

The victorious Sri Lankan team poses with the trophy after winning all four games in the CWG22 Qualifier. The victorious Sri Lankan team poses with the trophy after winning all four games in the CWG22 Qualifier.

Advertisement

“It’s good to have finalized the identity of the teams participating in the Commonwealth Games, and congratulations to Sri Lanka for making it after playing so well in the qualifier,” said Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive. “We will have eight of the best teams competing for the gold and I am sure we will get to watch a highly competitive tournament.

ALSO READ Sultans Hold the Nerve to Edge Past Gladiators in a Nail-Biting Clash

“The Commonwealth Games are an important part of the women’s cricket calendar over the next year. It is a huge opportunity for us to take cricket beyond the traditional strongholds and give more people around the world the chance to enjoy the game, whilst the players are very much looking forward to being part of multi-sport games.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin picked Sri Lanka out for particular praise. “Congratulations to the eight outstanding teams who have qualified for the women’s T20 cricket tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,” she said.

“I must pay particular tribute to Sri Lanka, who secured the eighth and final spot by winning such an exciting qualifying tournament in Malaysia last week. They will head to the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham with an elite lineup featuring England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados, and New Zealand.”

Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka captain, was delighted at the prospect of playing in the Games. “It’s a great feeling to have qualified for the Commonwealth Games and all of us are really excited to be part of the multi-sport extravaganza. I’m sure it’s going to be a different experience for all of us.”

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.