Supply Issues Could Delay Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch

Samsung’s highly-anticipated flagship Galaxy S22 series is scheduled for a launch on 9th February, however, with less than ten days left to the special launch event, new rumors regarding the company’s supply chain issues have surfaced mentioning a possible delay in launch.

Advertisement

The new rumors suggest that the S22 flagship series will be available for pre-order right after the big event on February 9th, however, the official sales will be put on hold till February 25th for the S22 Ultra, while the vanilla S22 and S22+ variants will be available for sales starting March 11th.

ALSO READ Samsung Overthrows Intel as the Leading Chip Manufacturer in 2021

While the company has not yet made any official statement regarding the ongoing rumors, it looks like we’ll have to wait and see which of the variants go on sale after the launch.

Additionally, in a statement issued on Thursday, Samsung announced that it expects component shortages to affect chip demand from some customers in the last quarter of 2022, after reporting its highest quarterly profit in three years.

ALSO READ Samsung has Started Making Flagship Phones in Pakistan

Reports further indicate that the company has emerged as the leading chip manufacturer for 2021, despite the global supply chain issues that led to chip shortages and strongly impacted the sales and profit margins of many businesses.

Previously, leaks suggested that the company would be launching the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the upcoming S22 series, however, with recent rumors speculating another supply chain issue, we’re yet to see whether the Galaxy Tab S8 series goes on sale this month.