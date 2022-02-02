President Alvi Orders HEC to Implement Online Distance Learning Policy

President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to devise a comprehensive plan to implement the Online Distance Learning (ODL) policy.

The directive came during a briefing on the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad, at the President House, the state-run news agency, APP, informed on Tuesday.

The faculty members of NUTECH, HEC representatives, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Speaking at the occasion, the President highlighted the importance of virtual education and called on universities to increase the component of online education so that a maximum number of students could benefit from the cheaper mode of learning.

“Universities should focus on skill development and Information Technology to overcome the technological gap and put the country on the fast track of development,” he said.

The President also emphasized the need to promote international skills in collaboration with foreign universities and training institutes to train the country’s workforce as per international standards.

Rector NUTECH, Lt. Gen. (retd) Khalid Asghar, briefed the meeting about the academic programs being offered by NUTECH in various engineering fields.

“NUTECH plans to offer programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and other fields of engineering and IT,” he said.

He added that the university is focused on providing high-quality technical education and marketable skills, to enable the youth of the country to get employment.