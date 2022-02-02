Karachi to Get Its First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to launch a zip line at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim, near Clifton, to provide sports and recreational facilities to the general public.

City Administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh government’s spokesperson, announced the development on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Parks Director-General (DG), Junaid Ullah Khan, told ARY News that the proposed zip line would be 3,000 feet long and would stretch from Kothari Parade to the Bagh Ibne Qasim boundary wall on Clifton Beach Road.

“The total length of the zip line ride at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim will be 3,000 feet,” he said, adding that the parks and horticulture department has invited sealed bids from companies to operate and install a zip line for a 10-year period.

“The best, suitable, and interested parties have been asked to submit their feasibility plan by February 22nd, with a complete design of the installation of the zip line, the time required for its installation, and the material to be used thereof,” he added.

The DG Parks maintained that the contract would be awarded to the lowest-bidding firm.

To a question, the official said that the price of the recreational activity would be determined after the contract is awarded.

Note that this would be the first zip line ride installed in the port city, and the third overall in the country. The other two line rides are in Malam Jabba and Islamabad.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.