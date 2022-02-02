Rain & Snowfall Alert Issued by PMD

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) latest weather advisory dated 1 Feb 2022, a westerly wave is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday (2-3 February 2022, evening/night).

As a result, light to moderate rain, wind, thunderstorm, and snowfall is expected during the said period in various parts of the country.

Based on the PMD weather forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

Provincial and district disaster management authorities have been advised to coordinate with concerned departments for the arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials, along with the availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.

Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution and avoid going into the deep sea.

The disaster management authorities have been directed to coordinate with concerned departments for the restoration of roads in case of any blockage and obstruction. They have also been directed to coordinate with relevant district and municipal administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban and flash flooding.

Concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists and visitors in at-risk and affected areas are informed and forewarned of the weather forecast.