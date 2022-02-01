Muhammad Huraira Shares a Rare Photo on Shoaib Malik’s Birthday

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik celebrated his 40th birthday, on Tuesday. While the all-rounder received birthday greetings from everyone, his nephew and Islamabad United’s young cricketer, Muhammad Huraira wished his uncle with a special picture from the past.

Taking to his Instagram account, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s highest run scorer, Muhammad Huraira shared an old picture of his uncle Shoaib Malik, while he stood there as a two-year-old kid. Giving context to the adorable picture, Muhammad Huraira wrote, “First picture is me as a two year old with Shoaib Malik.”

It always seems like passing years have not touched Shoaib Malik and as proof, Muhammad Huraira also shared a recent picture of himself sharing the field with Shoaib Malik. He wrote, “The second [picture] is when we batted together last year in a club match”.

While Huraira turned into a young man from a toddler, Shoaib Malik still looked the same, young and fit. On a lighter note, some fans even asked Huraira not to call him ‘uncle’ since he looks too young.

Wishing Shoaib Malik on his birthday, Islamabad United’s emerging star further wrote, “Thank you for being the greatest mentor I could have asked for. Your longevity is admirable. Happy birthday, uncle.”

Shoaib Malik’s fitness has always been the talk of the town, as the 40-year-old has time and again proved ‘age is just a number’. The veteran all-rounder has been donning Pakistan’s jersey in the past 4 decades, as he made his debut in 1999. Competing with cricketers half his age, Shoaib Malik has never let his age affect his performance. In fact, he has only gotten better with age.

Star all-rounder is currently representing Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

