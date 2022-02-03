Prices at Utility Stores Still Lower Compared to Open Market: Senior GM

The prices of branded commodities have been increased by the manufacturing companies, leading to a hike in rates at the Utility Stores, however, the Utility Stores still sell various commodities at lower prices compared to the open market.

Senior General Manager, Utility Stores Corporation, Inayatullah Daula said this while explaining the reasons for the rise in prices of essential items during a press conference at the Utility Stores Head Office on Thursday.

He said the prices of pulses, spices and branded items at the Utility Stores were lower than the prices in the open market.

The Utility Stores, he said, procured high-quality pulses and spices from registered firms, which had quoted low prices, through an open tender as per the PPRA [Public Procurement Regulatory Authority] rules.

However, he added, the red lentils and white grams were imported, which witnessed a price hike due to the US dollar rate, as the dollar rate affected the prices of imported items.

Daula maintained that Utility Stores kept the price of red lentils stable since October 26, 2020, while the prices in the open market had been steadily rising for the last six months. He asserted that special care was taken, while purchasing pulses and spices, to keep the prices lower than the open market.

He said some companies increased the prices of various branded items being sold in the open market at new prices, adding that the Utility Stores also procured these branded items at new rates. “There has been no change in the prices of branded items at the Utility Stores since October 14, 2021,” said the Senior General Manager.

He assured that the prices of these branded items at the Utility Stores would be lower than the rates in the open market, as the Utility Stores were committed to providing high-quality goods to the public cheaper than in the open market.