Shahid Afridi Sets Multiple Records in Worst Bowling Performance of His Career

Shahid Afridi had an unpleasant outing with the ball in his first match of PSL 7 as the veteran leg-spinner conceded most runs in a bowling spell of both PSL history and his T20 career. He also made the record of being hit for most sixes in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

Making his debut for Quetta Gladiators, Shahid Afridi recorded the most expensive bowling figures of PSL history. Afridi took one wicket of Azam Khan but batters took him to the cleaners right from the word go. Islamabad United mounted a humungous total of 229 batting first in the 10th match of PSL 7.

Star leg-spinner gave away 67 runs including 8 sixes which is the most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in an innings in PSL. Conceding 67 runs off his 4 overs, Shahid Afridi bowled the most expensive spell of PSL history, leaving behind Zafar Gohar’s 65 runs spell against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021.

This is not only the most runs a bowler has been hit for in the PSL history, but also the most runs any Pakistani bowler has conceded in T20 cricket. It is also Shahid Afridi’s least economical bowling spell of his long T20 career, where he ended up with an economy of 16.75.

Star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi had re-joined Quetta Gladiators prior to face-off with Islamabad United. This will be his last season as a player in PSL.