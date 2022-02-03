Islamabad United Break the Record for Highest Powerplay Score in PSL 7

Islamabad United are known for their attacking approach towards batting right from the start. The Red Storm has maintained the reputation as the openers smashed the highest powerplay score of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League, facing Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United got the upper hand in the match right from the first over despite losing the toss. The world-class openers, Paul Stirling and Alex Hales walked in with their blazing bats and the ball traveled all around the park. Although they lost Alex Hales early, that did not stop the score from shooting up, because in came another explosive hitter, Colin Munro.

Hitting fours and sixes all around the National Stadium, Colin Munro and Paul Stirling mounted 81 runs in the first six overs at a run rate of more than 13 per over.

With this Islamabad United recorded the highest powerplay score in PSL 7. Islamabad United have smashed their own record of most runs in the powerplay of PSL 7 as they had scored 78 runs off the first six overs in their first contest against Peshawar Zalmi.