Mohammad Hasnain Suspended From PSL After Bowling Action Declared Illegal

Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Hasnain’s action has been found to be illegal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

The fast bowler underwent tests on his action last month at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on 21 January, where he was found to be chucking for most of the deliveries he bowled.

“The PCB, today, received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer, and bouncer, exceeded the 15-degree limits,” the PCB stated on Friday. Sources in the PCB confirmed that the tests conducted in the Lahore lab, confirmed Cricket Australia’s report.

The board was, however, confident that his action can be corrected.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment.”

The cricket board has also barred the fast bowler from bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.

The board maintained that as per the Illegal Bowling Action Regulations, Hasnain will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket until he clears his reassessment.