Today’s PSL Schedule: Islamabad Look to Leapfrog Lahore

Islamabad United look to climb up to the second spot in PSL points table as they face Karachi Kings in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Karachi Kings on the other hand will look to bounce back after their dismal display in the first four matches or else they are staring at the possibility of early elimination from the competition.

Islamabad have won two and lost two of the opening four matches in the competition while Karachi have lost four consecutive matches. A win for Karachi can get them back into the competition with Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi struggling for form as well.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Sunday, 06 February Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 7:30pm (PKT) National Stadium Karachi

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Karachi Kings Won Islamabad United Won No Result 16 6 10 –

