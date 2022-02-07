Court Fines Beauty Parlor for Expelling Bride Without Completing Her Makeup

A consumer court in Lahore on Monday fined a beauty parlor owner Rs. 60,000 for expelling a bride without finishing her makeup upon refusing to pay extra money.

The consumer court judge, Wasim Afzal Mian issued the ruling in a petition filed by Dr. Shazia. The petitioner contended that the beauty parlor had agreed to charge Rs. 10,000 for her cousin’s wedding makeup. She said half of the amount was paid upfront, while the remaining was paid when makeup started.

“After some time, the defendant [the parlor’s owner] started illegally demanding an extra amount of Rs. 15,000 for completion of the makeup without any justification,” the woman claimed.

“The parlor’s management not only overcharged us but also left the makeup unfinished when we refused to pay more [than what we had agreed upon],” said the petitioner.

Several notices were served to the beauty parlor owner, but she did not show up, forcing the court to fine her.

In her plea, the petitioner had demanded damages of over Rs. 1 million, including Rs. 800,000 for “reputation loss,” Rs. 150,000 for “mental agony,” Rs. 50,000 for financial loss, and Rs. 10,000 paid for the makeup. However, the court settled the matter with a fine of Rs. 60,000.