Sarfaraz Ahmed Accused of Illegally Occupying a Govt Girls College

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has landed himself in hot waters as he has been accused of building his cricket academy on illegalS land. According to details, the Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy in North Nazimabad Block N in Karachi is situated on a plot owned by the Government College of Women.

Residents in the area revealed that the plot was used as a playground for the past few decades before the college was constructed two years ago. According to the principal of the college, the entire piece of land belongs to the college and the cricket academy is built illegally on the land.

450+ female students of Govt Girls Degree Block N, North Nazimabad, Karachi are unable to continue their studies in their own college due to security & privacy issues. Unfortunately, a national hero is part of a problem. pic.twitter.com/STjvX7a1h3 — Hasan Ahmed (@HASAN7077) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, cricket academy claims that the college was supposed to be built on another piece of land before there were amendments to the plan and they were asked to relocate to cover the portion of the ground. They claim that the land on which the academy is built does not come under the jurisdiction of the college.

There have been numerous complaints made by the principal of the college regarding the matter. The principal has also made complaints to the police regarding the misbehavior of the staff of the cricket academy and has asked the police to provide a safe environment for the students in the college.

According to reports, the principal had also made a complaint against the abusive language used against her by one of the staff members and she also accused a staff member of making videos of the girls. However, no subsequent action has been taken on the complaints yet.

The principal also explained that the college was supposed to be constructed in North Nazimabad Block G however the location was suddenly changed to North Nazimabad Block N.

According to the owner of the cricket academy, Zia, who is the first cousin of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the cricket ground has been active since the 1970s and there have been no disputes on the land before this incident. He stated that a school was earlier constructed on the same site but they never claimed that the ground was built on their property.

The cricket academy maintains that it is the college that has encroached their land and they are using Sarfaraz Ahmed’s name to gain attention and publicity.