Mickey Arthur Comes to Support of Karachi Kings Owner After PSL 7 Debacle

Former Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur has spoken up in support of Karachi Kings after they lost all their contests of the first round of PSL 7. Mickey Arthur declared Karachi Kings as a strong franchise and expressed hope for their comeback.

Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal penned an apology note for the fans after ending the first round of PSL 7 in absolute misery. The franchise owner took to his Twitter, explaining the circumstances that left Karachi Kings at the bottom of the points table with no wins.

Salman Iqbal claimed that they tried to select ‘the best team’ but the stars did not align for Karachi Kings. Iqbal termed unexpected injuries and COVID-19 as the major setbacks for the strong-looking Karachi squad.

I’m sorry Karachi! We tried to put together the best team but things just haven’t gone our way. We have been outclassed by other teams. We had all these injuries and covid! I love this team as much as all the fans of #karachi . We will try and fix it! Shall come back inshallah! — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) February 6, 2022

Responding to the tweet, Mickey Arthur expressed faith in the Kings. The former Karachi coach wrote, “Salman, I know how invested you are in this incredible franchise.” Consoling the owner of Karachi Kings, Mickey Arthur further wrote, “Cricket goes like this sometimes.”

Appreciating the team, Mickey Arthur claimed, “You have some incredible players and a good structure.” Showing optimism for the better performance from Karachi Kings in the remaining matches of PSL 7, Mickey Arthur wrote, “It will happen soon.”

Salman I know how invested you are in this incredible franchise….cricket goes like this sometimes,you have some incredible players and a good structure…It will HAPPEN soon! #keepthefaithKK — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) February 7, 2022

Karachi Kings have the best batsman of T20 format in the face of Babar Azam alongside Sharjeel Khan but the pair has failed to fire in the first round of PSL 7. The lead bowler of the pace attack, Muhammad Amir was also ruled out due to an injury, leaving the squad reeling.

Karachi Kings have to win all the remaining matches of the second round of PSL 7 scheduled in Lahore to keep the hopes alive for qualifying to the playoffs stage.

