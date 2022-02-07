Paul Stirling Leaves Islamabad United for Business End of PSL 2022

Islamabad United right-handed opening batter, Paul Stirling will not be available for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League 7 as the Irish cricketer will join the Ireland national team ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Oman.

According to the details, the two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United, have already signed England all-rounder, Liam Dawson, as a replacement for Paul Stirling. Dawson will be available for the second leg of PSL starting from 10 February in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

While taking to Twitter, Paul Stirling appreciated Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes to Islamabad United. “Great fun in Pakistan once again. Very well looked after by @IsbUnited. Good luck for the rest of the tournament,” he tweeted.

Paul Stirling, along with Alex Hales, provided Islamabad United with solid stands at the top. The opener currently sits on the sixth position on the list of leading runs scorers of PSL 7 as he scored 187 runs in five innings at an average of 37.

Stirling scored two fifties and batted with a strike rate of 181.55 for his side during the Karachi leg of PSL 7. Furthermore, in the absence of Paul, the Event Technical Committee has already approved his replacement, and now Dawson will represent Islamabad United in his stead.

Yesterday, Islamabad United defeated the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings by 42 runs in their last match of the Karachi leg and will next face Quetta Gladiators on 12 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Currently, Islamabad United is second on the PSL points table with three wins out of their five matches.