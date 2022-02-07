PAF’s Latest JF-17 Block III Fighter Jets Can Evade India’s Most Advanced Missile Defense System

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is set to induct 50 Block III JF-17 Thunder fighter jets into its fleet by the end of the month while the new jets will be a part of the Pakistan Day Parade to be held on 23 March.

The latest version of the JF-17 jet is equipped with near-stealth features which, coupled with advanced software and radar capabilities, enable it to evade the tracking system of the S-400 missile system of India.

It has an improved “high-off boresight” capability which means the aircraft doesn’t need to be pointing in a specific direction to engage a target. It can fire a missile from any position and it will automatically fix thrust, speed, and trajectory to target an adversary.

It is made out of light composite material which enables it to carry five beyond-visual-range missiles, a significant improvement on the earlier Block I and II versions.

The new aircraft can detect an adversary at long distances and launch preemptive strikes. An improved liquid-cooled airborne fire control radar system makes this possible, enabling the jet to detect and engage an enemy jet from 170 km.

More on JF-17 Block III

The JF-17 Block III is a supersonic, multi-role 4+ generation fighter aircraft. It is capable of performing combat air patrol, air interdiction, beyond visual range, integrated battle, long-range maritime strikes, standoff range precision ground strikes, anti-radiation SEAD/DEAD missions, and electronic warfare.

Its primary weapon is the PL-15 active radar-guided long-range air-to-air missile with an operational range of more than 170 km. Its secondary weapon is the PL-10 IR missile which is a short-range air-to-air missile with an operational range of 20 km.

It has a top speed of Mach 2.0, a service ceiling of over 55,000 feet, and a newer and much more powerful engine than its predecessors.

It also features superior sensor fusion and avionics (especially electronic warfare systems), a large HUD and Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) targeting systems, and 8 hardpoints for the assortment of missiles.

Via: Nikkei Asia