WhatsApp is Getting More Voice Message Features

The WhatsApp voice message player was rolled out to iPhone users recently. This lets you listen to different voice messages even if you leave the chat. The feature is planned to release for Android phones soon, but the company has already released it for WhatsApp Desktop.

The feature is only available in the beta version for WhatsApp Dekstop right now, but this means that it will release as a stable update soon. The Facebook-owned chat messenger is letting users around the globe test the voice message player before it is rolled out to everyone.

The news was shared by none other than WABetaInfo.

As shown in WABetaInfo’s screenshot, playing a voice message will now display a compact audio player on the bottom of the chat screen. This gives you control over voice message playback and also shows a progress bar to show when it ends. This will let you play voice messages even if you leave a chat.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is already available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp Desktop around the globe. This means you can test the feature yourself if you download the beta version for your laptop/desktop.

There is no word on when Android will get it, but it should not take long.