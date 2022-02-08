Mohammad Abbas Lands in Hot Waters for Indifferent Attitude Towards Training

Pakistan’s Test fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas has landed himself in trouble as a National High Performance (NHPC) trainer has not been satisfied with his fitness levels.

According to details, an NHPC trainer has complained to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, about Abbas’s lack of fitness and his inadequate training. According to the trainer, Abbas is not fit to bowl long spells and his speed has been gradually dropping.

According to sources, the complaint irked the PCB Chairman who contacted Mohammad Abbas for an explanation. Ramiz asked Abbas about his lack of fitness and why he is not able to bowl at his usual speed.

Abbas replied that he is not suffering from any fitness issue and rather feels good during the training sessions. He said that he is bowling with the same rhythm and speed that he used to before and assured the chairman that he is putting his hundred percent in each training session. He said that he will try and improve his speed and fitness further and play a winning role for Pakistan whenever given the opportunity to play for the national team.

The 31-year old revealed that his strategy is to consistently hit the perfect line and length as it troubles the opposition batters. He added that his technique is to use the old ball to his advantage by containing the batters and bringing them under pressure to hit rash shots.

The right-arm seamer has been in and out of the national team over the last few years. He last played for Pakistan in the Test series against West Indies in 2021. He was not picked in Pakistan’s last Test match series against Bangladesh at the end of 2021.