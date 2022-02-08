Redmi Note 11 is Coming to Pakistan on February 11

The Redmi Note 11 series’ global launch was announced on January 26 this year. Now it is ready to arrive in Pakistan as soon as next week, as confirmed by Xiaomi Pakistan’s official Twitter account.

Advertisement

The spirit of the #RedmiNote11Series is #RiseToTheChallenge!

Mark your calendar for its launch on February 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7fpppCuJic — Xiaomi Pakistan (@Xiaomi_Pakistan) February 7, 2022

The Redmi Note 11 series includes the vanilla Note 11, Note 11s, and Note 11 Pro 4G/5G. It is launching in Pakistan on February 11, which is Friday this week. We already know about the specifications and design, but the exact price for the Pakistani market remains unclear.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G costs between $329 to $379 in the international market, so the expected to price in Pakistan is between Rs. 57,000 to Rs. 66,000 plus taxes. However, the ludicrous amount of import taxes will only be applied if the handset is not assembled locally. Xiaomi is already assembling a few phones in Pakistan and it is quite possible that the Note 11 series will follow suit.

In that case, the Pakistani retail price will be quite close to the international costs.

Specifications

As a recap, the Redmi Note 11 phones feature AMOLED screens, but the vanilla model is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro variant goes up to 120Hz. The base model is graced by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and the Pro version boasts the Snapdragon 695. Do not be fooled by the SD 695’s name as the chip is actually on par with the Snapdragon 750G, a slight upgrade over the Note 10 Pro’s 732G.

The base model has a 50MP main camera, but the higher-end handset dials it up to 108MP. Battery capacity is identical on both phones, but the Note 11 Pro 5G charges a lot faster with 67W wired charging.