SNGPL Slaps Consumers With Rs. 183 Million for Gas Theft

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Lahore Region has taken action against three industrial and one commercial consumer involved in gas theft.
Those involved in the gas theft include A-One CNG, ZMB Trading, Mian Traders and a commercial consumer Muhammad Shamoon.
The gas of these consumers has been disconnected and the theft amount of Rs. 183 million has been imposed as a fine on these consumers.
First information reports (FIRs) have been registered against the consumers involved in the gas theft and two persons have also been arrested.
