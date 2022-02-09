Daraz Crosses 20 Crore+ Views In the First Leg of PSL 7 Live Streaming

Daraz, the Pakistani ecommerce giant, has just crossed over 20 crore views in the first leg of PSL 7 live streaming through its mobile application.

Daraz associated itself with the Pakistan Super League by becoming the official live streaming partner of PSL 7 & 8 after its major success of becoming the exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Pakistan.

Being a pioneer of online shopping in countries including Pakistan, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar Daraz has very smartly played its card of free live streaming of cricket through its application, considering the popularity of the sport in the region.

The initiative has thus helped the application grow at a fast pace, with millions of cricket enthusiasts joining Daraz for the sake of watching live cricket right on their phones.

Moreover, the cutting-edge live streaming feature that Daraz has embedded in its application delivers a more vivid user experience with live comments, and the ability to watch and shop at the same time while participating in exclusive offers.

“Cricket has always been more than a sport to South Asians; it’s a pulse that fuels up their emotions,” shared Wali Khan, Head of Sports Strategy, Marketing & Entertainment, Daraz. “We’re delighted to see our live streaming views skyrocketing to over 20 crore in the first PSL round, and hope for even more views and user engagement for the rest of the PSL7 season.”

“People watch the game with high spirits and enthusiasm. As a leading brand in the ecommerce sector, Daraz fully endorses the sport and we are delighted to make it accessible for every cricket lover in South Asia to enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

Another very appealing feature that Daraz has come up with to engage its audience is by offering gifts, giveaways, and opportunities to take part in various competitions while live streaming the exciting PSL7 matches.

Daraz is accelerated to grow big in digitization by exploring abundant opportunities that help to transform the ecommerce sector by creating an impact that revamps the shopping experience for its users.