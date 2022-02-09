PSL Disrupts Arshad Nadeem’s Preparation Ahead of World Championship

The Lahore leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 has disrupted the training sessions of the Pakistani Olympian, Arshad Nadeem, ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and World Championship.

According to the details, due to the PSL matches, the doors of Punjab Stadium have been closed for the veteran athlete who won a bronze medal with a best throw of 76.33 meters at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku back in 2017.

Arshad Nadeem, who qualified for the men’s javelin throw event final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, had started preparations for Commonwealth Games and World Championship from mid-July 2021.

The veteran athlete also failed to activate the entrance card for Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore, and will now continue his preparation at Punjab University. Arshad Nadeem has been provided with a room for accommodation in the Pakistan Sports Board.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Nadeem is the only Pakistani athlete who has qualified for the final of any track and field event in the history of the Olympics. Last year, Nadeem finished the mega event at fifth position in the men’s javelin throw event with a throw of 84.62 m.