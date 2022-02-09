Vivo Launches a Redmi Note 11 Rival for Only $200

The Redmi Note 11 series is coming to Pakistan this week and Vivo is not just going to sit back and do nothing. The Chinese company has released the Vivo T1 5G, which is an update to last year’s Vivo T1, and a direct rival to the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The best part is that the T1 5G has launched for only $200 (Rs. 34,800) while the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is expected to land in Pakistan for around (Rs. 57,000). Obviously, the Vivo T1 5G has made a few sacrifices in specifications to keep the price down.

Let’s look into the details.

Design and Display

The first disadvantage Vivo has over its Redmi rival is the outdated design. Vivo is sticking to the classic waterdrop notch and thick bottom bezel during the age of tiny punch-hole cameras and thin bezels. The second shortcoming is the LCD display. It is a 6.58-inch panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, but the Note 11 Pro 5G has an AMOLED screen.

Furthermore, the T1 5G has a plastic back while the Note 11 Pro 5G has a glass rear panel.

Internals and Storage

The two rival phones have the same chipset, the Snapdragon 695, which is an upper mid-range SoC from Qualcomm. The T1 5G’s base memory variant offers 4GB RAM, while the Note 11 brings 6GB on the cheapest option. However, the Redmi phone starts at 64GB storage while Vivo will bring 128GB as a starter.

Both phones have a microSD card slot for expansion. The T1 5G will boot Funtouch OS 12 out of the box on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The main camera setup on the Vivo phone includes a 50MP primary sensor joined by a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and close-up photography. The setup lacks 108MP resolution and an ultrawide shooter, both of which are present on the Redmi Note 11.

Both phones have a 16MP selfie camera, but the Vivo T1 5G can capture more light with its lower aperture for better selfies.

Battery and Pricing

Vivo has packed the phone with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, down from the significantly faster 67W fast charging on the Note 11 Pro 5G.

The Vivo T1 5G has launched in India for $200 and it should not be long before it arrives in Pakistan as well.

