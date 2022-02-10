How to Sell on Amazon from Pakistan: 7 Tips for Success

Becoming a seller on Amazon means offering customers good prices, a unique selection, and a superior customer experience. For Pakistani sellers who wish to reach a global audience, Amazon is the ultimate marketplace to establish an identity.

Start your journey by getting the right skills and training to understand how the platform works. While Amazon offers an extraordinary opportunity for sellers to venture into international commerce, it is highly competitive; succeeding on Amazon takes a lot of research, consistency, and hard work.

We feature the top tips you can use to successfully start and grow your business on Amazon.

Create a Business Plan

If you’re considering how to sell on Amazon from Pakistan, first and foremost, a business plan is essential to make sure you’re on the right track. Your Amazon FBA business plan should include your mission, market analysis, product line, marketing, and sales strategy, and financial plan, to name a few.

Researching the market for the latest trends is very important to decide the kind of product(s) you wish to sell. Listing a clear budget for product sourcing, marketing and promotion are paramount.

If you want to start selling on Amazon, create a rough plan for your business activities, costing, and schedules to remain on track throughout the process. Also, consider which Amazon business model would be most feasible for you.

Choose Wisely

The key to success on Amazon is to choose the product wisely, which is going to make or break your Amazon business. When contemplating how to sell on Amazon from Pakistan, one way to do your research is to look at the best-selling products on the platform.

For anyone looking to see what makes money on the platform, Amazon’s bestseller list is a valuable resource. The best-selling categories on Amazon include electronics, clothing/jewelry, home & kitchen, beauty/personal care, books, cell phones/accessories, movies & TV, pet supplies, sports/outdoors, and groceries.

Good products fulfill an important need – choose a product that fills a gap in the market and fulfills an important need, which is not already being fulfilled. The best way to identify market needs is to do product research, with a focus on product reviews in particular.

The next step in choosing your product is to find high-traffic keywords, having low to moderate competition – this is the key to capturing traffic for your product on Amazon. This traffic will help you in three ways: help your product rank higher in Amazon search; enhance the efficiency of your PPC ad campaigns; drive sales on Amazon.

Successful Listing = Successful Launch

Having a good listing can have a significant impact on your chances of success on Amazon. The better your listing, the higher the chances of potential buyers finding your product. This means adding descriptive titles, clear and attractive images, and concise descriptions to your products.

The way you list variations of the same product matters a lot. Make sure you comply with Amazon’s guidelines while uploading images and follow the image quality and size guidelines. While listing, follow the Product ID requirement for UPCs and GTINs (Global Trade Item Number).

Get Reviews, the More the Merrier

When it comes to getting reviews, more is better. Social proof goes a long way towards selling a product. If a product has 10 times more reviews than another, customers will naturally be more inclined towards buying it.

Fewer reviews mean more risk and no one likes risk when shopping online. So, getting reviews should be your top priority to make your product stand out. You can also do product giveaways in return for honest, valuable reviews.

Optimize for SEO

It is important to understand that reviews combined with SEO contribute largely towards increasing your product listing’s visibility in front of more potential customers. Amazon follows ranking factors, which determine which products to highlight in search against certain keywords.

As an Amazon seller, your job is to anticipate and research the keywords your potential customers will be searching for and then use those. Make sure you use good quality images and good copy, with a clear call to action.

Use Inbound Marketing Tactics

If you want to increase your sales on Amazon, don’t rely only on paid marketing. Use inbound marketing tactics to increase traffic to your products. This entails building a strong presence on niche forums, social media platforms, Facebook groups, etc.

While Amazon is an incredible platform itself, you shouldn’t rely only on the traffic that comes from there – explore other avenues like Facebook ads and Google ads, etc. and add them to your marketing strategy.

Be Unique or Fail

If you want to know how to sell on Amazon from Pakistan successfully, just like in any business, your success on Amazon depends on how well you’re able to stand out from the competition. Whenever customers look up products on Amazon, they will see many similar products to yours.

This is where distinguishing your product comes in; you will be able to make your product stand out if you understand your brand’s positioning. Your pricing, product pictures, reviews, and product description will determine your positioning. To nail all these elements, you need to nail your target market.

If you’re looking to launch a business on Amazon, keep all these aspects in mind and you will be on your way to success. Make sure you get the right training and do your research to put these tips into action.