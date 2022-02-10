PM Imran Announces His 10 Best Performing Ministers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the 10 best-performing ministers of the federal cabinet. The development is in line with his vision of accountability, transparency, and good governance.

The announcement was made earlier today during an official ceremony held in Islamabad. Ministers and senior employees of their ministries attended the event.

Here are the top 10 ministers and their ministries.

Sr. No. Ministry/Division Minister/SAPM/Adivser Rank 1. Communications Murad Saeed 1st 2. Planning, Development, and Reforms Asad Umar 2nd 3. Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr. Sania Nishtar 3rd 4. Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood 4th 5. Human Rights Shireen Mazari 5th 6. Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar 6th 7. National Security Division Moeed Yusuf 7th 8. Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood 8th 9. Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad 9th 10. National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam 10th

Surprisingly, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tareen, Advisor on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfi Bukhari, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, failed to make the cut despite demonstrating impressing performances.

Event’s Highlights

During the event, PM Imran Khan distributed certificates of appreciation among the top 10 ministers and announced bonuses for the employees of the best-performing ministries.

Addressing the event, the premier said that the only purpose of ranking the ministers based on their performance is to motivate them to further improve their performance.

He added that no government can work without adhering to the principle of reward and accountability, noting that all ministers should be aware of the performances of other cabinet members.

PM Imran Khan also criticized his Advisor on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, for leaking the list of top 10 ministers before the official event, which forced a number of ministers to skip the certificate distributing ceremony.