Punjab Police Wants to Ban PUBG Yet Again

It appears that PUBG cannot free itself from controversy in Pakistan. The popular battle royale game caught flak after an 18-year-old (Zain Ali) killed his entire family, allegedly after being told to stop playing the game.

Advertisement

However, some sources have said that the incident happened due to the boy’s drug addiction and PUBG only became the scapegoat since Zain used to play the popular video game as well.

As expected, this did not sit well with a lot of people. A citizen named Tanveer Sarwar filed a petition seeking to ban PUBG for good, but it was rejected by the Lahore High Court because neither Tanveer nor his lawyer appeared at the court hearing.

But now the Punjab Police is at the video game’s neck. The police force has lodged an official complaint against PUBG which requests federal authorities to drop the ban hammer on the game.

The official complaint came after a meeting headed by the Inspector General of Punjab Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan. The meeting was attended by several senior police officers and the official complaint was finalized following a unanimous decision of the officers.

It remains to be seen whether the official complaint will be approved by the court.