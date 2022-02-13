PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Matches Live – 13th Feb, 2022

Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars face Quetta Gladiators in a double-header at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 today. Fans can enjoy the match between the two teams through PSL live streaming.

Karachi will be determined to get their first points of the season and stage an unlikely comeback while Zalmi will be looking to keep the pressure on Quetta for the fourth spot in the PSL points table. The match is set to commence at 2:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore will be looking to continue their winning momentum and solidify their position at the second spot in the PSL points table while Quetta will be looking to move to the third spot by leap-frogging Islamabad.

The matches will be broadcasted on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. PSL 7 live stream can also be viewed on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Crickwick App.

You can also witness live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounters through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

