Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 13th, 2022: Two Games With Movement Expected in Points Table

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will go against Quetta Gladiators in a double-header at the Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi will be the day game as both the teams look to get their season back on track. Karachi are still winless in the first five games and they will be hoping that a change in venue will be fruitful for them. Zalmi, on the other hand, will be determined to bounce back and make the charge for the top four spots in the PSL points table.

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the second game of the day. Both the teams have been impressive so far in the tournament. Lahore will be looking to continue their winning momentum while Quetta will be hoping to nail down the third spot in the points table.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Sunday, 13 February Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:30pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Sunday, 13 February Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Karachi Kings Won Peshawar Zalmi Won No Result 16 5 11 –

Number of Matches Lahore Qalandars Won Quetta Gladiators Won No Result 13 6 7 –

