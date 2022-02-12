Rashid Khan Expresses Desire to Learn From Shahid Afridi

Rashid Khan, despite being one of the best spinners in the world, wants to learn from Shahid Afridi. Inspired by the veteran leg-spinner, Rashid Khan said that he is looking forward to having a training session with Shahid Afridi.

Afghan leg-spinner named Shahid Afridi as his role model while growing up. The top-ranked T20I bowler revealed that he has learned a lot by following Shahid Afridi in his early years and he still watches the star’s bowling videos.

Talking about his inspiration in bowling, Rashid Khan said, “I loved watching Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble and whenever I get time, I watch their videos on YouTube.”

Rashid Khan aspires to learn more about the art of leg-spin from the veteran leg-spinner, seeking technical knowledge. Wishing for a practice session with his favorite bowler, Rashid Khan said, “I have not had the pleasure of meeting him this time around because he was tested positive for Covid-19. I want to meet him in a training session to basically pick his brain and talk about the technical things. I have not had that kind of a session with him and I would love to go through that this year.”

Afghan leg-spinner is currently featuring in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League donning Lahore Qalandars’ jersey, while Shahid Afridi is playing his last season of PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

