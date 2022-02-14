Fakhar Zaman Shares the Story Behind His Flying Kiss Celebration [Video]

Fakhar Zaman has shared the cute backstory of his flying kiss celebration against Quetta Gladiators. The in-form opener gave a flying kiss to his son after scoring his fifth half-century of PSL 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Erin Holland & Other Presenters Miss Ramiz Raja in Commentary Box

In the contest between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, Fakhar Zaman smashed yet another fifty to continue his glorious run in PSL 7. However, the explosive opener celebrated differently, blowing a kiss. Explaining his celebration, Fakhar Zaman said, “That flying kiss was for my son.”

Sharing the story, Fakhar Zaman added, “Since Haris Rauf and rest of the team are doing different things to celebrate wickets and catches, Zain sent me a cartoon that gave a flying kiss and he asked me to do the same for him if I scored a fifty.”

Talking about his son’s little wish, the star batsman further said, “I also shared that voice message with Shaheen, Rashid, and Haris. So, it was for my son because he asked me to do that.”

Also sharing his son’s cute reaction, Fakhar Zaman told, “When he was watching the match, I scored fifty and enacted as he told, he then blushed and closed his eyes. So, it was especially for Zain.”

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Responds to Shahid Afridi’s Retirement From PSL

Fakhar Zaman’s son, Zain Fakhar also expressed his love for his father, congratulating him for the half-century and giving him a flying kiss too.

Advertisement

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/Nnbi6kDogsM

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Nnbi6kDogsM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Nnbi6kDogsM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Nnbi6kDogsM





Fakhar Zaman is currently the top scorer in PSL 7 with 469 runs in 7 innings, including 5 half-centuries and a century. He is the owner of Hanif Mohammad Cap by a huge margin as Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan follow with 351 runs and 269 runs, respectively.

Check out PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.