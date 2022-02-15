NAB Approves References Against FBR Officials Causing a Loss of $11.125 Million

The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved references against the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over misuse of powers causing a loss of $11.125 million to the national exchequer.

Advertisement

The board meeting of the NAB was held under the chairmanship of Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday.

The Executive Board approved a reference against the senior officers of the FBR and others over the misuse of powers. It is alleged that the officials misused powers for granting an illegal contract to a foreign company, causing a loss of $11.125 million to the national exchequer.

ALSO READ Govt to Register Freelancers to End Money Laundering

The board also approved a reference against Executive Irrigation Department Multan Rana Muhammad Afzal and others. The accused are alleged to have taken bribes.

The meeting also gave a green signal for initiating six investigations against different people including Barjees Tahir, a former federal minister and sitting Member National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The board approved referring an inquiry for taking further action against Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to the relevant department.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt Urged to Implement Health Levy on Tobacco Products

On the occasion, Chairman NAB said that it is the top priority of the investigating agency to bring mega corruption cases to conclusion. He further said that during the last four years, the accountability courts have given verdicts against 1,405 accused persons due to effective prosecution. NAB has recovered Rs. 539 billion from corrupt persons during this period, he added.