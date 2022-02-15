Nokia G11 Unveiled With Huge 5,000 mAh Battery and Low Price

Nokia G11 has been launched in Europe alongside Nokia G21. The two handsets are very similar in specifications and design.

Design & Display

Nokia G11 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a teardrop notch. The screen offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The device features a side-facing fingerprint scanner and face unlock that works when wearing a mask. The phone also supports dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, a Google Assistant key, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It will be available in Charcoal and Ice colors.

Internals & Storage

Nokia G11 is powered by the Unisoc T606 and comes equipped with 6GB RAM. The handset includes 32GB internal storage that can be extended via the microSD card slot.

The handset boots Android 11 and is confirmed to receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Camera

The smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera, while the rear panel has a 13MP main camera paired with 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors.

Battery & Pricing

The G11 is powered by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 18W charging and comes with a 10W in-box charger.

The 3GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage version is available for a price of $161.

Nokia G11 Specifications