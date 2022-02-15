POCO F4 GT Key Details Emerge Through Certifications

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will officially be launching in the Chinese market tomorrow. The latest speculations reveal that the smartphone will be getting a rebrand under the POCO F4 GT moniker for the international market. A recent report further claims that the upcoming smartphone is expected to make its official debut with Xiaomi’s custom ROM as well as MIUI 13, out-of-the-box.

Recently, a reliable tipster, Abhishek Yadav, has revealed that the POCO F4 GT with model number 21121210G will bag multiple certifications, including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV, indicating that the official launch is getting closer.

In a tweet, Yadav shared that the FCC certification reveals that the device may come preinstalled with MIUI 13. While the EEC and TUV certifications reveal POCO branding for the 21121210G handset, the IMEI listing hints that it may carry a marketing name of POCO F4 GT.

Poco F4 GT 21121210G bags FCC, IMEI, EEC & TUV certification. – MIUI 13

– 2280 * 2 = 4560mAh battery

-Hi-res audio Box content: Mobile phone, adapter, type C cable, sim ejector, protective case & type C to 3.5mm audio adapter#Xiaomi #Poco #PocoF4GT

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 14, 2022

The handset will ship with a charging brick, a USB-C cable, SIM eject tool, a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, and a protective case. Powering the F4 GT will be a pair of 2,280mAh batteries, offering a combined capacity of 4,650mAh. The rear schematic of the smartphone suggests that it will house a square-shaped camera unit.

On the other hand, the upcoming K50 Gaming handset is expected to arrive with a 6.67″ 120Hz Full HD+ OLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 12/256 GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple camera unit coupled with a 20MP selfie shooter.