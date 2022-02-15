Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Pro Full Specs Revealed in Chinese Listing [Leak]

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 5 series of gaming smartphones are all set to launch in China. Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro have appeared in the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority with specifications. However, the visuals are yet to be revealed.

Here’s what we know about the two phones.

Black Shark 5

Design & Display

The phone measures 163.83 x 76.25 x 10.37 mm and weighs 223 grams.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the handset will be available in White, Dawn White, Dark Universe Black, and Exploration Gray.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by a 3.2GHz chip that may be a Snapdragon 8-series SoC and is available with RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with internal storage capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB.

Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the device packs an impressive 64 MP triple camera unit on the rear and a 13 MP front camera.

Battery & Pricing

The device is expected to pack a battery of 4,650mAh that reportedly supports 120W fast charging. Xiaomi has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of Black Shark 5.

Black Shark 5 Pro

Design & Display

The smartphone measures 163.86 x 76.53 x 9.8mm and weighs 226 grams, and will be available in White, Tiangong White, Meteorite Black, and Moon Rock Gray.

Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Internals & Storage

The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM variations. The smartphone also features internal storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB.

Camera

The camera of the Black Shark 5 Pro features a 108MP triple rear-facing camera with a 13MP front camera.

Battery & Pricing

Black Shark 5 Pro packs a 4,650mAh battery and is also expected to support 120W fast charging. Xiaomi has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 5 Pro.