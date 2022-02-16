PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 16th Feb, 2022

Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, 16 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The high-octane encounter can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans have already qualified for the PLS play-offs while Karachi Kings are the only team that have been knocked out of the competition after losing all seven of their matches.

Karachi will be determined to show that all is not lost and will be playing for their pride while Multan will be looking to test themselves by trying out their bench strength.

Multan lost their first match of the season in their previous outing as they were completely outplayed by Lahore Qalandars. This was Multan’s first loss in 8 matches, a run that stretched back to last season as they lifted their first PSL title.

Karachi, on the other hand, came agonizingly close to winning their first match of the season in their previous outing against Islamabad United. They fought valiantly but ultimately fell short as they were unable to chase down 8 runs in the last over. Karachi will be determined to get their first points of the season on the board.

The match between the two sides will be aired on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live streaming can also be viewed on Cricwick app, Daraz app and Tapmad Tv.

Advertisement

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

Check out the PSL Schedule, updated PSL 7 Points Table, and latest PSL Stats here!