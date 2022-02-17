Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Peshawar’s Victory Over Islamabad in Match 24

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Peshawar Zalmi move to the third spot in the PSL points table after their win over Islamabad United in Match 24 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a flyer courtesy Mohammad Haris. While fellow opener Hazratullah Zazai struggled to get going Haris took it in his own hands to keep the run score ticking. Haris was joined by Yasir Khan as they took the Islamabad bowling unit to the cleaners. Zalmi looked set to score above 230 but some fine death bowling by Faheem Ashraf and Waqas Maqsood restricted the run flow at the end. Zalmi managed to score their highest total of PSL 7, finishing the innings on 206/8.

Depleted Islamabad did not back off from the challenge as they got off to a blazing start of their own. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz took on Zalmi’s bowlers as he smashed huge maximums all over the ground. Islamabad lost wickets in quick succession before Azam Khan took charge of the situation. Islamabad’s run chase faltered off at the backend as Zalmi restricted them to 196/7. Zalmi won the match by 11 runs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 8 7 1 – 14 +0.642 Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 – 10 +0.785 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 – 10 -0.381 Islamabad United 8 4 4 – 8 +0.536 Quetta Gladiators 8 3 5 – 6 -0.285 Karachi Kings 8 0 8 – 0 -1.120

