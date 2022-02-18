KP to Launch Integrated Livestock Development Program Soon

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has completed its preparations to launch a new program to put the livestock sector on modern lines and enhance the production of meat, milk, and poultry in the province.

Advertisement

The ‘Chief Minister Integrated Livestock Development Program’ will be a five-year program to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 67 billion, envisaging short, medium, and long-term projects to enhance dairy production on a commercial basis.

This was revealed at a meeting of the Livestock Department held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair on Thursday. Secretary Agriculture, Israr Khan; Secretary Planning and Development, Shah Mahmood; Director-General Livestock, Alamzeb; and other officials attended the meeting.

The forum was informed of different aspects of the program and was told that short-term, mid-term, and long-term projects were proposed in 10 sectors of the livestock, including interventions to enhance the production of meat, milk, and poultry, in addition to initiatives for controlling the Foot Mouth Diseases (FMDs).

It was further informed that under the short and mid-term projects, multiple initiatives had been proposed, including the establishment of model meat outlets, model poultry meat outlets, and farms, the revival of existing poultry farms, the establishment of commercial dairy farms, and milk collection and marketing centers. Besides launching a vaccination program to control FMDs, FMD-free zones would also be established. Similarly, initiatives have also been proposed to enhance the capacity of the Livestock Department.

ALSO READ KP Distributes Rs. 74 Million as Trophy Hunting Fee Among Local Communities

Agreeing to the proposed initiatives under the program, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to chalk out a realistic plan for implementation of the program. He directed that all the arrangements should be finalized in time to start the execution of the program without any delay.