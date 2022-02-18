Steps Afoot to Resolve Problems of CNG Sector: Energy Minister

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday that the government was aware of the importance of the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector and would try to immediately resume the supply of natural gas to the sector.

The minister made these remarks while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association led by its Group Leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha.

ALSO READ Govt Offers Relief for Power Plants and Local Gas Supply in Winter

Hammad Azhar said the government was cognizant of the problems facing the CNG sector and efforts were being made to solve them as soon as possible.

On this occasion, Ghiyas Paracha said billions of rupees were lost and the employment of millions of people was affected due to the closure of the CNG sector.

ALSO READ CNG and Captive Power Plants Will Not be Supplied Gas During Winter

He claimed that had only 50 mmcfd gas been supplied to the CNG sector, the oil import bill would be reduced by Rs. 84 billion annually. He added that the closure of CNG sector also led to an increase in petrol consumption, resulting in air pollution and smog.