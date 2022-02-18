Two More Top Commentators Leave PSL 7 Midway

Former Pakistan cricketer-turned commentator, Waqar Younis, has taken a flight back home in the middle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to personal reasons.

Waqar, who will also be a part of the commentary panel for Pakistan’s home series against Australia next month, has reportedly taken an early leave from the PSL commentary box to spend some time with his family, settled in Australia, before the next assignment. The match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday was effectively his last of the season.

The 50-year-old, however, will return to Pakistan to commentate on the Pakistan-Australia Test series commencing from 4 March in Rawalpindi.

The former Pakistan international is the third commentator after Zimbabwe’s Mpumelelo Mbangwa, and England’s Nick Knight, to desert the PSL ‘Commentary Truck’ in the past four days.

Earlier, Mbangwa had departed for Zimbabwe on Monday after completing his contract. Danny Morrison had already joined as his replacement. Nick Knight, on the flip side, took leave for personal reasons on Thursday. Sana Mir will also be leaving for her first ICC assignment as she will be commentating in the upcoming Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The development means that now only David Gower, Mike Haysman, and Danny Morrison are left in the commentary panel for the remaining matches of the PSL 7. Moreover, Erin Holland is working as a presenter while Zainab Abbas is expected to join her soon.