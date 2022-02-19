Himalayan Chef is Committed to a Sustainable Future, Delivering 100% Pure Food Items

Himalayan Chef is a food brand that commits to giving 100% pure items to consumers. Food with 100% purity has no adverse health impacts on mankind and the environment. Apart from bringing pure food items, they do everything possible for the environment. Over the last 25 years, globally, they have gained value in more than 100+ countries. Now they are on a mission to provide 100% pure food for grocery shopping in Pakistan. At Himalayan Chef, they have a wide range of food items that have the most freshness and high nutrition. Himalayan Chef is on the mission to improve the living standards in the community, focusing on sustainable development as a team for a healthy growing lifestyle and keeping a clean environment.

“We source best quality food from the Nature’s Farm, a process in high-tech machinery. This processing works on renewable solar sources with fewer carbon emissions. Also consumes less time and energy. We deliver in Craft Packaging to the consumers”, says CEO Himalayan Chef.

Its prime goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of the food items before they reach the end-consumer. It uses high-end technology for 100% pure food to the consumers under one roof with a 100% money-back guarantee. They manufacture food items throughout and deliver them to end consumers, aiming to generate less carbon footprint in the environment. It emphasizes more on the “Direct Farm Approach”, getting the food items from the farm and giving them to the consumers directly.

Bring the 100% natural food grains to your kitchen table with “Direct Farm to Fork”. It ensures that the end-consumer gets a fine quality product with no carbon footprint, improving the health of mankind by collaborating with the farmers for a healthy diet. It gets pure ingredients from the farm, manufacturing them in high-tech machinery that works on solar energy. It cuts the hassle of middlemen i.e., Mandi brokers, stockists to avoid food impurities. The brand aims to deliver 100% pure food items with freshness and high-nutritional value intact.

Organic food grown reduces carbon emissions released from transportation and fertilizer use. Himalayan Chef makes the effort to create a healthy and sustainable environment with a sustainable future committed to zero emissions from manufacturing and packaging.

100% pure food items that come from the Farm. We carefully sort, manufacture and transport in Resealable Packaging to the end-consumers.

Himalayan Chef’s online grocery store in Pakistan provides pure food items in friendly packaging that is HACCP-certified. This certified packaging accounts for fewer carbon emissions in the environment. 100% purity, freshness, and nutrition intact. Their team gives high-quality products in crafts bags that add a professional appeal. zip-lock packaging is recyclable and reusable. It generates less waste, fewer carbon emissions, and avoids mess on the table. Craft packing bags have a transparent window that brings ease to the consumers. This packaging meets the international quality standards i.e., USDA, FDA, 9001 & 14001. Their environmental experts keep “Farm Direct” as our approach giving 100% pure food items in craft packaging. That helps to reduce the impact of climate change on the environment.

“Pure Ingredients sourced from the best origins using the latest high technologies for the processing. All the 100% naturally pure ingredients along with the certified HACCP packaging keep nutrition and quality intact as well as lead to net-zero carbon emissions in the environment”, say the food technologists at Himalayan Chef.

Their main aim is to create a positive impact on the environment, making people aware of how to use fewer natural resources without destroying them. The brand aims to reduce the negative impact on the environment, playing its role to reduce the carbon footprint for healthy living. Himalayan Chef also works with WBM Foundation to protect the planet from harmful emissions.