Sindh Govt. Unveils New Buses to Improve Karachi’s Public Transport

In a bid to improve public transport services, the Sindh government has announced the arrival of a new fleet of buses in Karachi under the People’s Bus Service initiative. This move aims to strengthen the transportation network, particularly in Karachi, the province’s largest urban center.

The latest batch of buses, procured from China, marks a pivotal moment in the government’s efforts to improve transportation infrastructure, particularly in Karachi, which is the economic and cultural hub of the province.

With the arrival of these new buses, additional routes will be added to the existing network, promising greater accessibility and convenience for passengers across the city. The deployment of these buses is expected to alleviate congestion, reduce travel times, and provide a more comfortable commuting experience for residents.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister for Transport in Sindh, reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing public transport as a key component of urban development. He emphasized the need for strategic planning in allocating the buses to areas with the highest demand, ensuring that the maximum number of people benefit from the initiative.

The introduction of the new buses comes on the heels of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent announcement during his visit to Karachi, where he pledged to bolster the city’s transport infrastructure by adding 150 buses to the fleet. The prime minister commended the provincial government for its proactive approach to improving public services.

Furthermore, the launch of the Pink Bus service earlier this month reflects the government’s commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment. The service, exclusively for women and girls, offers free rides for the initial two months and subsequently at a nominal fare of Rs50 per passenger. This initiative, inaugurated by PPP Women’s Wing Chairperson MPA Faryal Talpur, aims to create a safer and more accessible transportation option for women, thereby promoting their participation in the workforce and societal development.