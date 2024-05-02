PAF Collaborates With Turkey to Convert Bombardier Global 6000 into SOJ Aircraft

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has decided to transform its solitary Bombardier Global 6000 into a stand-off jamming (SOJ) aircraft in collaboration with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

PAF initially hinted at repurposing the Global 6000 as a special mission aircraft in its latest calendar, labeling the jet as an electronic warfare (EW) platform. Now, these plans have been confirmed by PAF’s unofficial publication – Second-to-None.

Considering the PAF’s collaboration with TAI to convert the Global 6000, it cannot be ruled out that they are planning to procure the Aselsan HAVASOJ. At the moment, TAI is equipping four Global 6000s with the HAVASOJ suite for use by the Turkish Air Force (TuAF).

It is important to mention that the Aselsan HAVASOJ is designed for three primary EW missions: radar jamming, communications jamming, and electronic intelligence (ELINT).

In radar jamming operations, the HAVASOJ would utilize transceivers to disrupt enemy radars by recording their transmission frequencies and re-transmitting them using the same signal.

The HAVASOJ is equipped with digital radar frequency memory (DRFM) systems to help achieve this capability. In the ELINT role, it would surveil an area to detect all enemy radar and communications transmissions.

The same information will be recorded into a ‘threat library’, which would later be used to inform electronic countermeasures (ECM) tasks, particularly radar and communications jamming.

It remains unclear whether the Pakistan Air Force is pursuing the Aselsan HAVASOJ. As of now, there hasn’t been any mention of the HAVASOJ product or Aselsan.

Thus, PAF might still be in the process of selecting the EW suite. There’s also a chance that the PAF is considering a customized version of the HAVASOJ focused on specific EW roles. In such a case, radar jamming could radar jamming could be prioritized over other functions.