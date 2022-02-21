Pakistani-Australian Likely to be Appointed Australia’s New Spin Bowling Coach

Cricket Australia is expected to appoint Fawad Ahmad as the new spin-bowling coach for the Pakistan tour. The regular coach, Sridharan Sriram has refused to assist the team on the Pakistan tour.

Pakistan-born Australian spinner is to be signed up as a spin-bowling specialist for Australia’s tour to Pakistan next month. Fawad Ahmad has replaced Rashid Khan at Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the league.

Spin-bowling department is being considered vital by Australia on their trip to Pakistan, keeping in view the Asian conditions. Australia named three spinners in the 18-man squad, deeming the Asian pitches favorable for spinners.

Australia are set to play 3 Test matches, 3 ODIs, and a T20I on their historic tour of Pakistan. It is the first time since 1998 that Pakistan will face Australia at home. The historic tour begins on the 4th of March with the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.